Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,673 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intuit were worth $59,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 64.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.21.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

