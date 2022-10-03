Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $284.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

