Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

