James Hambro & Partners Has $81.60 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 6.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $81,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 328,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $507.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

