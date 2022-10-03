Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 2,896 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

