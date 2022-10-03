James Hambro & Partners Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 4.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $51,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

