Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 9,769 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 82,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

