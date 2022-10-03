Autus Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

