iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

