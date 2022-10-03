Coastline Trust Co Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR opened at $73.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

