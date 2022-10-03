Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

