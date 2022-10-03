American Research & Management Co. Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,875.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $277.47 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.49.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

