Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.