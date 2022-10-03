Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

