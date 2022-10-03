C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.