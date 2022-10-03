James Hambro & Partners Has $42.34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

James Hambro & Partners cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $559.21.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

INTU stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.57 and a 200-day moving average of $426.70. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

