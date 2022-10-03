Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $123.48 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

