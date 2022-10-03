TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

