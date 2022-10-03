Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

