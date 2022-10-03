Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

