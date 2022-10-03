Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.