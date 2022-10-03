Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 517,302 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 56,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 591,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

