Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,394 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

