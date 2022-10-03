James Hambro & Partners Acquires 19,400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 5.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

