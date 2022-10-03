Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226,861 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

