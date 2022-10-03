Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,896 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.91 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61.

