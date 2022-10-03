Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $339,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

