NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

