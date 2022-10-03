Savant Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 187,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.