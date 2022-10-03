Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,812 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $333.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

