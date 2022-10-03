Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194,501 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 194,501 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.12 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

