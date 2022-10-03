Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383,284 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,284 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $333.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day moving average of $360.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

