iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

