Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,234,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Intel worth $110,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 29,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.