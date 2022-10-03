iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Truist Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,046,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.82% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,292,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

