iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833,908 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 30.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,074,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

