iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

