Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.