JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 738 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI opened at $277.47 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

