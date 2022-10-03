Autus Asset Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.