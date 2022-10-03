Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

