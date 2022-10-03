Coastline Trust Co Makes New $758,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

