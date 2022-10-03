Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $444.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

