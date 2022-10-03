Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

