Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 298,611 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5,169.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,611 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amgen were worth $74,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 58,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

