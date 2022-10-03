Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

General Electric stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

