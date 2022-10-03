Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 441 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

