Autus Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.