Savant Capital LLC Purchases 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

