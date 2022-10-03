Savant Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $166.97 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.